'Active Nonaligment' On The March In A Multipolar World

MENAFN - Asia Times) In 2020, as Latin American countries were contending with the triple challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, a global economic shock and US policy under the first Trump administration, Jorge Heine, research professor at Boston University and a former Chilean ambassador, in association with two colleagues, Carlos Fortin and Carlos Ominami , put forward the notion of“active nonalignment.”

Five years on, the foreign policy approach is more relevant than ever, with trends including the rise of the Global South and the fragmentation of the global order , encouraging countries around the world to reassess their relationships with both the United States and China.

It led Heine, along with Fortin and Ominami, to follow up on their original arguments in a new book,“The Non-Aligned World ,” published in June 2025.

We spoke with Heine on what is behind the push toward active nonalignment, and where it may lead.

For those not familiar, what is active nonalignment?

Active nonalignment is a foreign policy approach in which countries put their own interests front and center and refuse to take sides in the great power rivalry between the US and China .

It takes its cue from the Non-Aligned Movement of the 1950s and 1960s but updates it to the realities of the 21st century. Today's rising Global South is very different from the“Third World” that made up the Non-Aligned Movement. Countries like India, Turkey, Brazil and Indonesia have greater economic heft and wherewithal. They thus have more options than in the past.

They can pick and choose policies in accordance with what is in their national interests. And because there is competition between Washington and Beijing to win over such countries' hearts and minds, those looking to promote a nonaligned agenda have greater leverage.

Traditional international relations literature suggests that in relations between nations, you can either“balance,” meaning take a strong position against another power, or“bandwagon” – that is, go along with the wishes of that power.

The notion was that weaker states couldn't balance against the Great Powers because they don't have the military power to do so, so they had to bandwagon.

What we are saying is that there is an intermediate approach: hedging . Countries can hedge their bets or equivocate by playing one power off the other. So, on some issues you side with the US, and on others you side with China.

Thus, the grand strategy of active nonalignment is“playing the field,” or in other words, searching for opportunities among what is available in the international environment. This means being constantly on the lookout for potential advantages and available resources – in short, being active, rather than passive or reactive.

So active nonalignment is not so much a movement as it is a doctrine.

Tunisian President Habib Bourguiba, right, and Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser attend the first Conference of Non-Aligned countries in Belgrade, Yugoslavia, in September 1961. Photo: Keystone / Hulton Archive / Getty Images via The Conversation