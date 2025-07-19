403
Shop2woo Launches An Affordable Migration Plugin From Shopify To Woocommerce
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Shop2Woo announces a powerful plugin designed for WordPress. It aims to help online stores and businesses based on wordpress easily move their products from Shopify to WooCommerce. With just one click and a single JSON file, users can import thousands of products without dealing with technical complications. This tool is especially helpful for those looking to save time, reduce costs, and gain more control over their e-commerce platform.
Shopify is a well-known and user-friendly online store platform, but it comes with high monthly fees and extra app charges. Many online sellers and business owners want to switch their online platform to WooCommerce because it is more flexible and budget-friendly. With Shop2Woo moving products from Shopify to WooCommerce is much easier. Shop2Woo solves the difficulty of migration problem by making the migration process simple and budget-friendly.
Shop2Woo allows users to export their product data from Shopify in JSON format. Users can quickly import it into WooCommerce. The plugin transfers everything, including product images, descriptions, SKUs, variations, prices, and SEO metadata. This helps store owners launch or update their WooCommerce stores without starting from scratch.
“Shop2Woo was created based on real problems faced by online sellers,” said Komolafe Philip, Shop2Woo spokesperson.“Many business owners with Shopify platform feel limited by the platform's costs and features. They want the freedom that WooCommerce offers, but they don't have the technical skills to migrate their products. That's why we made a solution that's fast, easy to use, and doesn't require any coding experience.”
Shop2Woo offers even more flexibility for store management. Users can choose product status as published, draft or pending review. In addition users can also customize image import formats, automatically add price updates, and schedule daily or weekly syncs.
Shop2Woo spokesperson added,“Our goal is to make e-commerce more accessible. Everyone should be able to build a professional online store without depending on expensive platforms or developers. Shop2Woo is available for only $19.99 for up to three websites, with no subscription fees. It's a one-time payment, and you can use it forever.”
Shop2Woo is suitable for many types of users-retail store owners, dropshippers, affiliate marketers, and agencies handling client migrations. The plugin is well-documented, easy to use, and capable of importing thousands of products at once, saving both time and effort compared to manual or CSV-based methods.
About Shop2Woo:
Shop2Woo is a user-friendly WordPress plugin. It helps users import and sync products from Shopify to WooCommerce. It utilizes Shopify JSON files-no API access or coding required to migrate files from Shopify to WooCommerce. The key features from this plugin include product status management, automatic price markup, flexible image import, scheduled syncing, and AI-enhanced content. Priced at a one-time cost of $19.99 for three sites, Shop2Woo empowers thousands of online sellers to move their business from Shopify to WooCommerce easily and affordably. For more information about Shop2Woo, please visit
Company :-Shop2Woo
User :- Komolafe Philip
Email :...Url :-
