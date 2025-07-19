UOC-MP Priest From Donetsk Region To Stand Trial For Spying On Ukrainian Forces
The defendant reportedly communicated via Telegram with an officer of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and voluntarily agreed to cooperate and carry out subversive activities against Ukraine.
In particular, the clergyman sent text messages to his Russian handler detailing the positions of Ukrainian servicemen, as well as the locations of fortification structures being built to deter the enemy near key strategic lines.
He also disclosed information about locations where Ukrainian military equipment was being repaired and reported on the operations of a self-propelled artillery unit. All the while, he was aware that Russian armed forces could use this intelligence to launch strikes at populated areas.
Prosecutors from the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office have submitted the case to court for substantive review on charges of high treason.
The accused is currently in custody without the right to post bail. He is charged under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason under martial law), which carries a penalty of 15 years to life imprisonment, along with confiscation of property.Read also: Russian agent caught plotting bomb attack on Odesa military enlistment office
As reported by Ukrinform, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) recently detained a former actor in Kharkiv who was directing Russian missile strikes on the city.
