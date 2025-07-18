Astronomer Breaks Silence Over Viral Video Of CEO, HR Chief At Coldplay Concert

A video featuring Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief Kristin Cabot went viral after they were spotted hugging at Coldplay's recent concert in Massachusetts. The Jumbotron put the spotlight on the pair mid-concert, creating an embarrassing moment for them as they attempted to hide their faces from the public.

The clip has been widely circulated on social media over the past 24 hours. The company has now broken their silence, saying that a formal investigation into the matter has been launched.

"Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability. The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly," the company said on X.

The statement, issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of the company, clarified that one of their employees, Alyssa Stoddard, was misidentified as being at the concert from the viral 'kiss cam' footage.

"Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event and no other employees were in the video. Andy Byron has not put out any statement, reports saying otherwise are all incorrect," they added, denying the fake apology letter that has been doing the rounds.

Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and the couple resides in New York. His cosy appearance with Kristin Cabot at the Coldplay concert raised questions whether he's having an extramarital affair.

As the clip spread across social media, netizens were merciless: brands spun memes, betting sites went viral, and the armchair commentators were out in full force. An alleged apology statement attributed to Byron also began circulating online.

Byron himself has made no official public comment regarding the viral video so far.