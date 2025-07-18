Algeria, Brazil Discuss University Cooperation

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil and Algeria are discussing the establishment of agreements and memorandums of understanding between educational and research institutions in both countries and are considering signing agreements between their ministries of education as well as reciprocal visits by university presidents.

The topics were discussed this week during a visit by Algeria's ambassador to Brasília, Abdelaziz Benali Cherif, to Brazil's Ministry of Education, where he was received by Lúcia Pellanda, general coordinator of the Department of Higher Education, along with other ministry officials.

“The Algerian ambassador's visit shows that we are on the right path to strengthening academic cooperation between our countries. The proposal to forge closer ties between Brazilian and Algerian universities aligns with the Brazilian education ministry's efforts to expand partnerships for the internationalization of higher education, promoting exchanges that value diversity, scientific knowledge, and innovation as instruments of social transformation,” said Virgílio Almeida, the ministry's general coordinator for international affairs in higher education, according to a ministry statement.

Algeria participates in the Student Exchange Program, through which Brazil offers scholarships to foreign students. According to the ministry, Algeria was the first Arab country to join the program. The two countries have also created the Brazil-Algeria Joint Committee for Economic, Commercial, Scientific, Technological, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation and have already signed a cultural cooperation agreement.

