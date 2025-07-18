Algeria, Brazil Discuss University Cooperation
The topics were discussed this week during a visit by Algeria's ambassador to Brasília, Abdelaziz Benali Cherif, to Brazil's Ministry of Education, where he was received by Lúcia Pellanda, general coordinator of the Department of Higher Education, along with other ministry officials.
“The Algerian ambassador's visit shows that we are on the right path to strengthening academic cooperation between our countries. The proposal to forge closer ties between Brazilian and Algerian universities aligns with the Brazilian education ministry's efforts to expand partnerships for the internationalization of higher education, promoting exchanges that value diversity, scientific knowledge, and innovation as instruments of social transformation,” said Virgílio Almeida, the ministry's general coordinator for international affairs in higher education, according to a ministry statement.
Algeria participates in the Student Exchange Program, through which Brazil offers scholarships to foreign students. According to the ministry, Algeria was the first Arab country to join the program. The two countries have also created the Brazil-Algeria Joint Committee for Economic, Commercial, Scientific, Technological, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation and have already signed a cultural cooperation agreement.
Read more:
FGV, Qatar foundation research education in Brazil
Translated by Guilherme MirandaBrazil Education Ministry/ Supplied
The post Algeria, Brazil discuss university cooperation appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment