EURNZD Wave Analysis 18 July 2025

EURNZD: ⬇️ Sell

– EURNZD reversed from the resistance area

– Likely to fall to support level 1.9400

EURNZD currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance area between the major long-term resistance level 1.9655 (which has been reversing the price from the start of 2020) and the upper weekly Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this resistance area stopped the previous medium-term impulse wave (5).

Given the strength of the resistance level 1.9655, EURNZD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.9400.