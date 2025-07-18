Miningnewsbreaks Silver Opportunity: New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) Unlocks Value From Flagship Projects

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) New Pacific (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) , a Canadian exploration and development company, is in a unique position to fill a critical and growing supply gap in the global silver market, with two large-scale projects in Bolivia.“The company's progress is focused on advancing these assets through permitting in a country that remains geologically rich. The company's two primary projects, Silver Sand and Carangas, are among the best undeveloped open-pit silver assets in the world. A preliminary feasibility study ('PFS') published in June 2024 highlights the strong potential of the flagship Silver Sand project, which is expected to deliver 12 million ounces of silver annually over a 13-year mine life... The Carangas Project's preliminary economic assessment ('PEA'), released in September 2024, outlines a low-cost open-pit mine that targets only the upper silver-lead-zinc zone to produce 6.6 million ounces of silver annually over a 16-year mine life... Together, these projects position New Pacific to potentially produce nearly 19 million ounces of silver per year, placing it in the upper ranks of primary silver producers, once both projects enter production.”

About New Pacific Metals Corp.

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with three precious metal projects in Bolivia. The company's flagship Silver Sand project has the potential to be developed into one of the world's largest silver mines. The company is also advancing its robust, high-margin silver-lead-zinc Carangas project. Additionally a discovery drill program was completed at Silverstrike in 2022.

