Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' Scandal: Reality TV Star Bethenny Frankel Slams Astronomer CEO Over Viral Affair Video
Frankel, 54, took to TikTok on Thursday to call out the apparent indiscretion, reacting to the now-infamous jumbotron footage showing Byron and Cabot holding hands and hugging during Coldplay's Boston performance on Wednesday.
Byron, who is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, has not issued a statement, nor has Cabot. It remains unclear whether the couple are currently separated. However, social media activity by Byron's wife suggests she was blindsided. Online sleuths observed that Kerrigan Byron first removed her husband's surname from her Facebook profile before deactivating all her social media accounts altogether.
Even Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin took notice during the show, joking,“Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy.”
The incident has sparked widespread conversation online, both for its salacious nature and for the very public nature of the alleged affair. Neither Byron nor Cabot has addressed the growing controversy.
