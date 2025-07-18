Don't Miss Krispy Kreme's 88 Cents Doughnut Deal This Week: Here's How To Score Yours

MENAFN - Live Mint) Krispy Kreme is turning 88, and in celebration of its birthday on Friday, July 18, the doughnut giant is offering a delightful deal to customers in the United States. For one day only, when you purchase any dozen doughnuts at regular price, you can buy a second dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts for just 88 cents.

The birthday promotion is available at participating shops while supplies last. In-shop and drive-through customers can double up and take advantage of the offer twice-buying two dozen at full price and receiving two dozen Original Glazed for just 88 cents each.

For those preferring to order online for pickup or delivery, the deal is limited to one additional dozen and requires the promotional code "BDAY" at checkout.

“Eighty-eight has never felt and tasted so great,” said Alison Holder, Krispy Kreme's Chief Brand and Product Officer, in a news release.“It's a real joy every year celebrating Krispy Kreme's birthday with our fans and treating them to a special deal. We're so grateful for their love and loyalty.”

DC Themed Doughnuts for Fans

Alongside the birthday celebration, Krispy Kreme has introduced a new limited-edition range of doughnuts inspired by DC Comics superheroes. The "Hungry for Heroes" collection, launched on July 8, features three themed doughnuts to coincide with the release of the new Superman film. Each treat honours a different iconic hero:

Superman Doughnut: An unglazed shell doughnut filled with white Kreme, dipped in light blue icing, topped with Superman buttercreme - flavoured clouds, and decorated with a Superman image and sprinkle blend.

Batman Doughnut: An unglazed shell doughnut filled with cookies and Kreme, dipped in black chocolate icing, and topped with a signature bat emblem.

Wonder Woman Doughnut: An Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in red raspberry-flavoured icing, adorned with white stars, blue sprinkles, and the Wonder Woman logo and belt.

These superhero-themed doughnuts are available individually or in a specially designed dozen box at participating US locations. Customers can also order them for pickup or delivery via the Krispy Kreme app or website.

In a final heroic twist, Krispy Kreme fans can score a free Hungry for Heroes doughnut from July 24–27, coinciding with San Diego Comic-Con. To claim the freebie, simply show off some DC Comics superhero flair-whether it's on your clothing or accessories-while supplies last.

Whether you're celebrating with sweet Original Glazed classics or indulging in the new superhero creations, Krispy Kreme's 88th birthday promises something for every doughnut lover.