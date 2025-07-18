GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee

GSR , crypto's capital markets partner, today announced an investment and strategic partnership with MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) (“MEI”), in which it will serve as both strategic advisor and digital asset treasury manager. The $100 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) into MEI represents a significant step toward institutionalizing Litecoin as a treasury asset.

GSR will work closely with Litecoin (LTC) creator Charlie Lee, who brings deep technical credibility and a long-term perspective on Litecoin's evolution, with support from the Litecoin Foundation. Lee and a GSR appointee will also join MEI's Board of Directors. This initiative follows MEI's previously announced review of strategic alternatives and reflects its new mission in alignment with both the Litecoin Foundation and GSR's digital asset management platform.

MEI's leadership is driving this strategic shift, viewing the partnership as a bridge between public markets and crypto-native innovation. With GSR serving as asset manager and execution partner, MEI will be well-positioned to manage LTC as a treasury asset.

With GSR as an investor, strategic advisor, and asset manager, the collaboration creates potential momentum for LTC's future growth in decentralized finance. GSR's broader involvement in the space, including the incubation of the Polygon-based protocol Katana, highlights its expertise in supporting emerging ecosystems.

Charlie Lee and GSR acted as lead investors, alongside participation from the Litecoin Foundation and prominent crypto venture capital firms and infrastructure providers, including Mozayyx, Parafi, HiveMind, Primitive, RLH Capital, Delta Blockchain, and CoinFund, among other financial institutions.

GSR continues to invest in the broader digital asset ecosystem, offering capital solutions, liquidity, and strategic advisory services to partners at all stages of growth.

About GSR

GSR is crypto's capital markets partner, delivering market-making, institutional-grade OTC trading, and strategic venture backing to founders and institutions. With more than a decade of experience, we provide strategic guidance, market intelligence, and access to a global network to help teams scale.

Users can follow or visit