Infosectrain Hosts Free Masterclass On Decrypting Public Key Cryptography: With Batman & Joker

InfosecTrain, a leading cybersecurity training provider, is hosting a free masterclass on 'Decrypting Public Key Cryptography: With Batman & Joker'. This masterclass is designed to break down the complex concept of public key cryptography through a progressive, multi-level approach. The session will begin with Level 1, where the fundamental idea of secure message exchange using public and private keys will be introduced in simple terms. Level 2 will move the focus to practical applications, exploring how public key cryptography functions behind everyday tools like web browsers, particularly in securing HTTPS connections. Level 3 will delve deeper into the cryptographic mechanisms, shedding light on encryption algorithms, digital signatures, and certificate authorities that form the backbone of modern cryptographic infrastructure. Level 4 will present a real-world case study, the DigiNotar Hack, to illustrate how vulnerabilities in certificate authorities can have serious security implications. The session will conclude with an interactive Q&A, offering participants the opportunity to clarify concepts and discuss practical implications with the expert. This masterclass will serve as a comprehensive walkthrough of public key cryptography, from basics to breach analysis.

31 July 2025 (Thu)

07:00?–?08:00?PM (IST)

Attending this masterclass will offer a rare opportunity to break down the complexities of public key cryptography into clear, structured levels, making it accessible and understandable even for those outside cryptographic research. As cybersecurity threats grow more sophisticated, understanding how encryption secures digital communication is no longer optional; it's essential. This session will help participants see how cryptography underpins secure transactions, protects sensitive data, and builds trust in digital systems. Whether managing enterprise infrastructure, assessing security tools, or pursuing certifications like CISSP or CEH, grasping the fundamentals of encryption, key exchange, and real-world vulnerabilities (like the DigiNotar hack) will enhance both practical and strategic decision-making. Professionals will gain not only technical clarity but also the ability to interpret and apply cryptographic principles in everyday cybersecurity tasks. This session will be a focused dive into the mechanisms that make secure digital communication possible, enabling professionals to contribute more confidently to secure system design and evaluation.

Participants will earn a CPE certificate, get direct insights and guidance from industry experts, and gain the latest knowledge and practical strategies to help them navigate and advance in the cybersecurity field. With actionable advice and real-world examples, this session will equip learners with the skills needed to fortify web applications and stay ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity.

. Understanding Public Key Cryptography in 4 Levels

. Level 1: The exchange of secret message

. Level 2: What happens behind your browser

. Level 3: Into the crypto world

. Level 4: Case study: DigiNotar Hack

. Q & A

InfosecTrain is a recognized leader in cybersecurity training, focused on enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led sessions and informative events, InfosecTrain equips professionals and organizations to protect sensitive information and effectively navigate the constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape. With extensive industry knowledge, they are positioned as frontrunners in cybersecurity training and consulting. Additionally, they offer continuous post-training support for future reference, fostering ongoing learning.

