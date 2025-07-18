Osteostrong Expands With New Location In Mooresville, North Carolina
Bringing Science-Backed Skeletal Strengthening Technology to the larger Charlotte metropolitan area
MOORESVILLE, N.C., July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OsteoStrong , a global leader in skeletal strength conditioning, is expanding with a new location in Mooresville, North Carolina, offering residents a cutting-edge, drug-free solution to enhance bone density, strength and overall skeletal health in just 10-minute sessions per week.
Unlike traditional exercise or medication-based treatments, OsteoStrong's osteogenic loading technology stimulates bone growth and structural strength through targeted movements on specialized musculoskeletal treatment devices. The system is designed for people of all ages and activity levels, offering a fast, effective and measurable way to enhance bone health.
As awareness of bone health and longevity continues to grow, OsteoStrong is expanding its reach to meet demand. The new Mooresville location provides individuals with an accessible and research-backed approach to improving skeletal strength and overall well-being.
"Our goal is to provide people with an effective way to improve their bone health in a safe and accessible environment," said Kyle Zagrodzky, Founder and CEO of OsteoStrong. "We look forward to bringing this innovative system to Mooresville and helping more individuals build strength and resilience."
With hundreds of locations worldwide, OsteoStrong remains committed to advancing musculoskeletal health and empowering individuals to improve their quality of life through proven, science-based methods.
"As OsteoStrong continues to expand globally, it highlights the remarkable strength of the brand and the dedication of our franchise owners and stakeholders," said Jimmy Youngblood, President of OsteoStrong. "By regularly bringing our technology to new markets, we will continue to make a significant impact on bone health."
If you'd like to know more about becoming an OsteoStrong franchise owner, visit: .
About OsteoStrong®
OsteoStrong® is a science-backed, technology-driven system designed to improve bone density, strength, and overall skeletal health. With locations worldwide, OsteoStrong® helps people of all ages build stronger bones in a safe, efficient, and drug-free manner.
For more information about OsteoStrong®, visit .
Media Contact
Interdependence Public Relations
949-259-6377 x 225
[email protected]
SOURCE OsteoStrongWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment