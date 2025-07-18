Hiten Tejwani Enjoys Heart-To-Heart With Movie Buffs During 'Sanghavi And Sons' Special Screenings

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Popular television actor Hiten Tejwani's Gujarati drama "Sanghavi and Sons" has reached the cinema halls on Friday.

Before the theatrical release of the drama, the OTT partner of the film, ShemarooMe, invited a number of its select users to attend the early screenings of "Sanghavi and Sons" in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Aside from watching the movie before everyone else, the users also got a chance to interact with the cast of the flick.

Talking about his experience of enjoying a heart-to-heart with movie buffs, Hiten said,“It's always a joy to meet the fans, but getting to do it around the release of a film makes it truly special."

He added that these interactions are more than just selfies and greetings; they're a chance for the actors to connect heart-to-heart with the people they create stories for.

"Hearing their thoughts, reactions, and emotions in real-time is incredibly fulfilling and gives us a deeper understanding of how our work touches lives. I'm truly grateful to ShemarooMe for giving the fans an early chance to experience the film. The positive response we received made it all the more special. Moments like these remind us why we do what we do," Hiten concluded.

"Sanghavi and Sons" revolves around the Sanghavi family. The close-knit ties of the family are put to the test as they are forced to overcome challenges that they could have never anticipated.

Directed by Chandresh Bhatt, he has also provided the screenplay of the film in collaboration with Jayprit Vasava, Archana Desai, and Krutarth Bhatt.

Backed by Raju Raisinghani, Anand Khamar, Aakash Desai, Ankur Adhiya, Sanjay Bhatt, and Heet Doshi under the banner of Cineaste Studios, "Sanghavi and Sons" boasts an ensemble cast with Manoj Joshi as Navneet Rai Sanghavi, Hiten as Asmit Sanghavi, Komal Thacker as Komal, and Gaurav Paswala as Aditya Sanghavi, amongst others.