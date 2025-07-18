HCM II Acquisition Corp. And Terrestrial Energy Announce Filing Of Draft Registration Statement On Form S-4 With The SEC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C. and STAMFORD, Conn., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCM II Acquisition Corp., (Nasdaq: HOND), (“HCM II”), a special-purpose acquisition company and Terrestrial Energy Inc., (“Terrestrial Energy”), a developer of small modular nuclear plants using advanced reactor technology, today announced the filing of the draft registration statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The Registration Statement contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination. While the Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the information therein is subject to change, it provides important information about HCM II and Terrestrial Energy, as well as the proposed business combination.

HCM II entered into a proposed business combination agreement with Terrestrial Energy on March 26, 2025, pursuant to which, following consummation of the business combination contemplated therein, the combined company will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol“IMSR”. Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by HCM II's stockholders, the Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC, and other customary closing conditions.

Terrestrial Energy Inc. is developing a small modular nuclear plant (the Terrestrial“IMSR plant”) using proprietary Generation IV Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) nuclear technology. Terrestrial Energy's IMSR plant will supply high-temperature, clean, firm and flexible heat and electricity, with sector-competitive economics and leading time-to-market at fleet scale.

The Transaction will provide approximately $280 million in gross proceeds consisting of $50 million in common stock PIPE commitments at $10.00 per share from new non-affiliated fundamental institutional investors, and approximately $230 million of cash held in HCM II's trust account before potential redemptions. Proceeds will be used to accelerate commercial deployment of Terrestrial Energy's IMSR technology and to pay transaction expenses.

HCM II and Terrestrial Energy expect to complete the proposed business combination in the third or fourth quarter of 2025.

About Terrestrial Energy

Terrestrial Energy is a developer of Generation IV nuclear plants that use its proprietary Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR). The IMSR captures the full transformative operating benefits of molten salt reactor technology in a plant design that represents true innovation in cost reduction, versatility and functionality of nuclear energy supply. IMSR plants are designed to be small and modular for distributed supply of zero-carbon, reliable, dispatchable, low-cost, high-temperature industrial heat and electricity, and for a dual-use energy role relevant to many industrial applications, such as chemical synthesis and data center operation. In so doing, they extend the application of nuclear energy far beyond electric power markets. Their deployment will support the rapid global decarbonization of the primary energy system across a broad spectrum and increase its sustainability. Terrestrial Energy uses an innovative plant design together with proven and demonstrated molten salt reactor technology and standard nuclear fuel for a nuclear plant with a unique set of operating characteristics and compelling commercial potential. Terrestrial Energy is engaged with regulators, suppliers and industrial partners to build, license and commission the first IMSR plants in the early 2030s.

About HCM II Acquisition Corp.

HCM II Acquisition Corp. (“HCM II”) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. HCM II may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry or at any stage of its corporate evolution. Its primary focus, however, will be in completing a business combination with an established business of scale poised for continued growth, led by a highly regarded management team. HCM II's Class A ordinary shares and warrants are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbols“HOND” and“HONDW”, respectively.

HCM II's management team is led by Shawn Matthews, its Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Steven Bischoff, its President and Chief Financial Officer. HCM II's Board of Directors includes Andrew Brenner, Michael J. Connor and Jacob Loveless.

