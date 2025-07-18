Remittix Announces Imminent Launch Of Ethereum-Based Crypto-To-Fiat Payfi Protocol, Unveils $250,000 Community Giveaway

KOŠICE, Slovakia, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix , a next-generation PayFi protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, today announced the imminent launch of its real-world crypto-to-fiat payment solution. The platform, which enables users to send crypto and settle in fiat across global bank accounts, mobile wallets, and payment rails, is set to go live in the coming weeks. In celebration of the upcoming launch, Remittix has also kicked off a $250,000 giveaway campaign to reward early supporters and build community engagement.

The announcement comes amid heightened activity on the Ethereum network, with ETH trading at a five-month high of $3,350 and open interest rising sharply. Remittix leverages Ethereum's smart contract infrastructure to enable near-instant cross-border settlements, with built-in compliance layers designed for regional licensing in Africa and Southeast Asia.

“Cross-border remittance remains one of the most underserved areas in both traditional and decentralized finance,” said a spokesperson from Remittix .“We're excited to roll out a solution that brings together speed, cost-efficiency, and real-world applicability while maintaining decentralization.”

Key Highlights:



Launch-Ready Protocol : Real-time crypto-to-fiat conversion infrastructure developed on Ethereum.

Global Remittance Use Case : Supports fiat delivery to local banks and wallets across emerging markets.

Strong Investor Backing : Over $16.3 million raised and 550 million tokens sold to date.

Governance-Driven : Built with smart contracts supporting DAO-based upgrades and community input. Launch Giveaway : A $250,000 prize pool is now live via Gleam.io to engage users ahead of the full rollout.











The Remittix protocol is part of a growing trend in PayFi (Payment Finance), a new category in DeFi focused on merging blockchain innovation with traditional financial use cases. As Ethereum continues to evolve, solutions like Remittix are increasingly viewed as critical bridges between Web3 and everyday financial activity.

Giveaway and Participation:

To participate in the official Remittix $250,000 giveaway, users can visit:

More information on the project and presale details is available at

Follow Remittix on social media:









