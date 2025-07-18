Breakdown Alert On BDL Stock: SEBI RA Predicts Deeper Correction If ₹1,660 Fails To Hold

Bharat Dynamics (BDL) is showing signs of a technical breakdown after slipping below key support levels.

At the time of writing, shares of Bharat Dynamics were trading at ₹1,680, down 3.6% on the day.

According to SEBI-registered research analyst Vijay Kumar Gupta, the stock has breached its Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen levels on the Ichimoku Cloud, with the cloud now acting as resistance.

He highlighted a bearish Fair Value Gap (FVG) zone near ₹1,759, noting that a close below this level could pull the stock into the order block demand zone between ₹1,660 and ₹1,600.

The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) has dropped to 142.72, showing strong negative momentum, while the On-Balance Volume (OBV) is sloping downward, which are signs of distribution and weakening buyer strength.

Gupta added that BDL is currently trading below its lower Bollinger Band without any mean-reversion signals.

He pointed out that ₹1,882 has become a firm rejection level, with ₹1,762 - previously a support level, which is now acting as resistance.

If the bearish pressure continues, Gupta sees the next strong support level near ₹1,660, potentially extending down to ₹1,600.

While there has been no major adverse news specific to BDL in the past 48 hours, Gupta noted that the broader defense sector is seeing mild selling pressure amid global geopolitical concerns and some profit-taking following optimism around the defense budget.

He added that although BDL recently secured missile and weapons-related orders, much of that upside had already been priced in.

For now, Gupta recommends investors wait for a bullish reversal signal or a Change of Character (CHoCH) near the OB zone before considering fresh entries.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bearish' amid 'normal' message volume.

BDL's stock has risen 48.2% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.