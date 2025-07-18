Azerbaijani Film To Be Screened At Kazan International Film Festival
Azerbaijani film will be screened at the 21st Kazan International Film Festival, Azernews reports.
The debut film "Reverse Shadows" by film critic, deputy chairman of the Azerbaijan Guild of Film Critics and Film Scholars, and director Haji Safarov will be demonstrated in the festival's "Short Films" section.
"Reverse Shadows" is based on motifs from the novel Shadows Walking Backwards by writer Rahim Dunyamali.
The protagonist, released from prison after many years, faces a dramatic dilemma. He must choose between love and revenge.
The film's screenwriter and director is Haji Safarov; producers are Emil Najafov, Haji Safarov, and Turkan Huseyn; cinematographer is Elvin Mammad; production designer is Bahar Demir; also involved are Parviz Bayramguliyev and Gulnar Rahimzade; composer is Nigar Suleyman; editors are Mirzali Alizade and Matlab Mukhtarov; second director is Vafa Fatullayeva; line producer is Ulviya Mammadova.
The cast includes Honored Artist Rasim Jafar and Zulfiya Mammadova.
The film was produced by Chinar Film LLC. The project won the Support for Films in Post-Production Stage competition held by the Azerbaijan Film Agency in 2024.
The Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union provided financial support for the film's production.
The making of the film was also supported by Ultra Production and Düymə Agency.
The 21st Kazan International Film Festival, also known as the "Altyn Minbar" festival, is scheduled to take place from September 5th to 9th, 2025, in Kazan, Russia.
The festival focuses on films that reflect universal moral and spiritual values, cultural traditions, and the ideas of peace, religious tolerance, and humanism. It aims to foster dialogue between cultures and promote understanding between different nationalities and countries.
