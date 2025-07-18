Brazil Willing To Come To Trade Agreement With Washington - Pres.

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 18 (KUNA) -- Brazilian President Luiz Lula da Silva underscored his willingness to come to an agreement with Washington on Thursday, saying that it is up to US President Donald Trump to "seriously" consider negotiation.
"Brazil will not accept anything imposed on it. We accept negotiation and not imposition," da Silva said in a statement to CNN World late Thursday.
"If President Trump is willing to take seriously the negotiations underway between Brazil and the US, then I'll be open minded to negotiate whatever may be necessary," he said.
The Brazilian president added, "The best thing in the world is for us to sit around a table and talk."
Last week, Trump threatened Brazil with crippling tariffs of 50 percent starting August 1, prompting Brazil to vow to respond in reciprocity. (end)
