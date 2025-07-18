5 Big Reasons Why Rodrygo Could Be The Next Premier League Superstar This Summer

Rodrygo's Real Madrid future is under serious doubt as elite clubs circle. Here are 5 major reasons why the Brazilian could be on his way to England in the coming weeks.

Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid has completely shaken up the pecking order in attack. With Vinicius Jr already owning the left flank and Jude Bellingham dominating centrally, the right wing is the only spot left, and even that may not be Rodrygo's anymore.

Despite scoring 25 goals and assists last season, his numbers pale in comparison to Vinicius (41) and Mbappe (49). In a team loaded with attacking firepower, good simply isn't good enough anymore.

Rodrygo started just once and sat out three other games at the Club World Cup. That's a clear sign. Xabi Alonso has wasted no time reshaping Madrid, and Rodrygo seems to be on the fringes. His reduced role sends a strong message that he's not central to the club's future vision anymore.

Ivan Turmo, Transfermarkt's Spain Area Manager, says Madrid are likely to offload Rodrygo this window. According to him, the club needs funds to balance out their heavy summer spending. Selling Rodrygo, who still holds strong market value, could be the smartest financial decision, especially after Madrid spent over €160 million on four new signings.

Liverpool have already made their interest official. The Reds are in a transition phase and could sell players like Diaz, Nunez, or Elliott. That opens the door for a serious move for Rodrygo. His profile fits Liverpool's high-tempo style, and with a fresh project underway at Anfield, this could be a win-win for both sides.

Arsenal are keen but cautious. They've already spent big and are chasing other names like Mosquera and Gyokeres. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are looking for a new left-wing option after Sane's departure. Rodrygo could be a perfect fit in the Bundesliga, especially with previous targets proving too expensive.