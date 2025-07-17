Dubai: Indian, Emirati, Pakistani Investors Lead In Tokenised Property Deals

More than Dh9 million worth of deals through tokenisation have been made in Dubai within a month of selling properties through Prypco Mint, Mena's first real estate tokenisation platform.

According to data shared by Prypco Mint, Indians, Emiratis, Pakistanis, Canadians, Americans, and British topped the list of investors by investment amount .

More than 50 nationalities based in the UAE have invested in tokenised projects . Properties listed on the platform are being fully funded in record-breaking times, averaging just three minutes per property.

Amira Sajwani, founder and CEO of Prypco, said this strong demand in the first month of the launch of tokenisation of real estate demonstrates how strongly the market is gravitating towards tokenised real estate.“Investors today want flexibility, transparency, and the ability to participate in high-value property markets with lower entry barriers. We're excited to see demand for tokenised properties growing every day, as more people recognise this as the future of real estate investment,” she said.

The latest projects that were fully funded were two apartments in Sobha Creek Vistas Grande and Liv Residence in Dubai Marina, both located in some of Dubai's most sought-after communities. The Sobha Creek Vistas Grande property was fully funded in just 10 minutes by 213 investors from 38 nationalities, with an average investment size of Dh7,512.

Meanwhile, Liv Residence in Dubai Marina achieved full funding in an impressive three minutes, attracting 258 investors from 47 nationalities, with an average investment size of Dh7,210.

In March, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) launched the pilot phase of the 'Real Estate Tokenisation Project' in collaboration with the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (Vara) and Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) through SandBox Real Estate.

Real estate tokenisation transforms real estate assets into digital tokens using blockchain technology. Each asset is divided into shares based on an investor's budget and financial strategy, enabling fractional property ownership. This innovative approach marks a significant shift by allowing investors to acquire a portion of a property without fully purchasing it, leveraging advanced technology. Unlike crowdfunding, which grants investors access to the real estate market with small investments through digital platforms, tokenisation offers a distinct and more structured model for real estate investment.

According to DLD estimates, Dubai's real estate tokenisation sector is projected to reach Dh60 billion by 2033, accounting for seven per cent of the emirate's total real estate transactions.