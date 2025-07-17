Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Pres. Trump Suffers Mild Swelling In Lower Legs


2025-07-17 07:07:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 17 (KUNA) -- White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that President Donald Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after suffering mild swelling in his lower legs in the recent weeks.
The President, 79, is fine but, as a precaution, he had to undergo a regular comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies and an echocardiogram with the White House Medical Unit, Leavitt told reporters on Thursday.
The results of all lab tests were within normal limits; it is a common condition, particularly in people over the age of 70, she said, citing a note by Trump's physician Sean Barbabella.
There were no signs of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), arterial disease, heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness, Leavitt affirmed. (end)
asj


MENAFN17072025000071011013ID1109816318

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search