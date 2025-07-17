OPW Retail Fueling Introduces The 71SO Segmented Overfill Valve

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OPW Retail Fueling , part of Dover (NYSE: DOV ) and a global leader in fluid-handling solutions, today announced the launch of its 71SO Segmented Overfill Valve , the latest innovation in overfill prevention technology. Designed to increase installation efficiency and logistical ease, the segmented version of the OPW Retail Fueling 71SO Overfill Prevention Valve offers a flexible, shippable and user-friendly format.

Building on the success of the CARB-certified 71SO Overfill Prevention Valve, which has become an industry standard for its automatic operation, vapor-tight integrity and ease of installation, the new segmented 71SO enhances convenience by dividing the drop tube into four interlocking sections. This modular design allows for:



Easier shipping and storage: The compact, segmented format significantly reduces packaging size, simplifies logistics and minimizes damage and freight costs.

Simplified onsite assembly: Installers can easily assemble the drop tube onsite without the need for special tools, glues or bonding agents, heavy machinery or additional manpower. High-quality performance: The 71SO Segmented Overfill Valve retains the original model's breakthrough two-stage positive shut-off mechanism, helping to ensure the same reliable overfill prevention with no pre-checks, resets or overrides.

"At OPW Retail Fueling, we are fueled by excellence and guided by a commitment to making our customers' operations safer, smarter and more sustainable," said Ed Kammerer, Vice President, Global Product Marketing at OPW Retail Fueling. "The new 71SO Segmented Overfill Valve reflects that commitment. It reduces installation time, shipping challenges and labor costs of traditional overfill valves, all while offering the best-in-class overfill prevention that customers have come to expect from us."

The Segmented 71SO is ideal for both new and retrofit applications, compatible with 4-inch fill risers. The four 5-foot segments can be customized to fit tank diameters of 8-12 feet, with an overall length exceeding 223 inches. This allows for a single model to be used for all tank diameters and burial depths. It is available in multiple configurations to meet site-specific needs: Testable and Non-Testable, as well as Vapor-Tight and Non-Vapor-Tight. The new segmented tube design will also be rolled out in our line of standard 61T drop tubes.

The 71SO Overfill Prevention Valve offers numerous advantages. Installation is streamlined and cost-effective, requiring no excavation or special manholes. Its automatic shut-off activates when the tank reaches 95% capacity, significantly reducing the risk of spills. A bypass valve enables topping off at a rate of 98% through a reduced flow rate of 5 gpm, after which the valve closes completely to halt delivery. The system operates without relying on internal tank pressure, allowing for faster and safer fueling. By keeping the top of the tank dry, the design meets EPA compliance for overfill prevention.

For more information on OPW Retail Fueling products, please visit opwglobal/opw-retail-fueling .

About OPW Retail Fueling:

OPW Retail Fueling is Fueled By Excellence through innovations designed to enhance safety, reliability, efficiency and business performance for the retail-fueling industry. Specifically, OPW Retail Fueling makes aboveground and underground fuel-handling products for both conventional, vapor-recovery and clean-energy applications in the retail and commercial fuel markets. OPW Retail Fueling is part of OPW, a leading equipment manufacturer in the retail-fueling, clean-energy, fluid-handling and vehicle wash industries. OPW has manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, with sales offices around the world. OPW is part of Dover Corporation. To learn more about how OPW Retail Fueling is Fueled By Excellence in each of its markets, please visit opwglobal/opw-retail-fueling .

About Dover:



Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation .

