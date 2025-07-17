Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Robot Consulting Stock Debuts On Nasdaq CM, Shares Edge Lower In Initial Trade

2025-07-17 03:18:34
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

American depository shares (ADS) of Robot Consulting debuted on the Nasdaq Capital exchange at $4.23 on Thursday.

Robot Consulting floated the initial public offering of its ADS, with 3.75 million units on offer, at an offer price of $4.

