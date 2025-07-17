403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AUD/USD Forex Signal Today 17/07:Poor Aussie Unemployment
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The Australian Dollar is the weakest major currency today following a surprise increase in Australian unemployment data, which is leading to an increased expectation that the RBA will cut its Cash Rate at its August meeting.My previous AUD/USD signal on 14th July produced a profitable long trade from the bullish rejection of the support level I identified at $0.6542. Today's AUD/USD Signals
- Risk 0.50% Trades must be taken prior to 5pm Tokyo time Friday.
- Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.6495, $0.6541, or $0.6550. Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
- Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the 1H1 time frame H1H1H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.6461, $0.6420, or $0.6407. Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment