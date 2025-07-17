Asia Broadband - Phase 2 Production Line Processing Plant Equipment Received From China And On Track For Build-Out

AABB received 6 containers of equipment from manufacturer Mecru Heavy Industry Technology Co. Ltd. based in Zhengzhou, Henan, China. The equipment includes centrifugal concentrators, press filters, hydraulic center-driven thickening equipment, thickener tank bridges and slurry pumps. The remaining 4 containers of equipment are expected to be delivered in 2 to 3 weeks and contain primarily spare parts such as ball mill liners, jaw plates, cone liners, oil & air filters, bronze bushings, arm liners, arm bushings and support rings.

All thickener tank and agitation tanks are being fabricated off-site and are on schedule for completion and delivery. The 9' x 14' - 500 tons per day Ball Mill for the Phase 2 production line is on order and delivery is expected in 6 to 8 weeks.

“We are making rapid progress in the early stages of integrating our new Phase 2 equipment into the facility in Etzatlan. The plant management and crews are excited to have the equipment operational as soon as possible and expand the facility capacity,” stated Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

In other mining operations news, the Company is nearing completion of its evaluations regarding a large mining property acquisition and AABB expects to be entering purchase negotiations within the next several weeks. AABB will announce further details of the acquisition as they become available.

