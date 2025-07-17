Ken Dicross Joins Alpha Liquid Terminal As Advisor To Accelerate Cross-Chain Defi Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Liquid Terminal (ALTx) , a next-generation modular trading platform powered by AI agents, proudly announces the appointment of Ken DiCross, Co-Founder and CEO of Wire Network, as a strategic advisor.

With a visionary approach to simplifying blockchain adoption and building universal decentralized infrastructure, DiCross brings a wealth of experience in cross-chain technology and user-focused innovation. His expertise is expected to play a key role in ALTx's mission to revolutionize trading, investing, and asset management across multiple blockchain ecosystems.

“Ken's leadership at Wire Network is reshaping how developers and users experience Web3,” said Enzo Villani, Founder and CEO of Alpha Liquid Terminal.“His commitment to interoperability, security, and accessibility aligns perfectly with our goal of creating a seamless and intelligent trading terminal that empowers professionals across the crypto space.”

As CEO of Wire Network, DiCross leads the development of a groundbreaking suite of tools designed to unify fragmented blockchain experiences. This transformative infrastructure enables:



Universal ID : A secure, singular identity for all Web3 interactions.



Universal Liquidity : Access to liquidity across all major chains.



Universal User Acquisition : Applications can seamlessly acquire users across all major chains

Universal Cost Control : Builders control how much gas to charge, without the need for expensive cross-chain bridges.

“I joined Alpha Liquid Terminal because I believe in their vision of an AI-powered, cross-chain future,” said DiCross.“Together, we can enable traders and investors to operate beyond the limitations of single-chain platforms, creating more fluid, intelligent, and secure experiences.”

Alpha Liquid Terminal's upcoming public release includes plug-and-play modules for analytics, portfolio management, strategy deployment, and AI agents trained for real-time signal recognition and execution. With Ken DiCross onboard, ALTx is accelerating development of universal access features that reduce trading friction across Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and other chains.

About Alpha Liquid Terminal (ALTx)

Alpha Liquid Terminal is a modular research, analytics, and execution platform for tokenized finance. Built with institutional-grade security, AI-powered research agents, and seamless API integrations, ALTx enables traders, investors, and funds to operate efficiently across digital and traditional markets. The platform is developed by the team behind Alpha Sigma Capital, a leader in digital asset investment and research.

Join the beta test at altx.finance

Watch the explainer video.

Disclaimer: This is for informational use only. This is not investment advice. Other than disclosures relating to Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH), Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC), Alpha Liquid Fund, and Alpha Liquid (Alpha Liquid Terminal), this information is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it as accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. The information, opinions, estimates, and forecasts contained herein are as of the date hereof and are subject to change without prior notification. We seek to update our information as appropriate.

Any forecasts contained herein are for illustrative purposes only and are not to be relied upon as advice or interpreted as a recommendation. The price of crypto assets may rise or fall because of changes in the broad market or changes in a company's financial condition, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. Fluctuations in exchange rates could have adverse effects on the value or price of, or income derived from certain investments. We and our affiliates, officers, directors, and employees, excluding equity and credit analysts, will from time to time have long or short positions in, act as principal in, and buy or sell, the securities or derivatives, if any, referred to in this press release.

The information on which the information is based has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable such as, for example, the company's financial statements filed with a regulator, the company website, the company white paper, pitchbook, and any other sources. While Alpha Sigma Capital has obtained data, statistics, and information from sources it believes to be reliable, Alpha Sigma Capital does not perform an audit or seek independent verification of any of the data, statistics, and information it receives.

Unless otherwise provided in a separate agreement, Alpha Liquid Terminal does not represent that the contents meet all of the presentation and/or disclosure standards applicable in the jurisdiction the recipient is located. Alpha Sigma Capital and its officers, directors, and employees shall not be responsible or liable for any trading decisions, damages, or other losses resulting from, or related to, the information, data, analyses, or opinions within the report.

Crypto and/or digital currencies involve substantial risk, are speculative in nature, and may not perform as expected. Many digital currency platforms are not subject to regulatory supervision, unlike regulated exchanges. Some platforms may commingle customer assets in shared accounts and provide inadequate custody, which may affect whether or how investors can withdraw their currency and/or subject them to money laundering. Digital currencies may be vulnerable to hacks and cyber fraud as well as significant volatility and price swings.

