Ease.Io Launches Factory-Floor Training Solution That Transforms Audit Findings Into Learning Opportunities

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ease, Inc., operating as Ease , a leader in audit and inspection software for manufacturers around the world, today announced the launch of EASE On-the-Job Training , a frontline-focused training solution in the EASE platform.

The new solution enables manufacturers to deliver, track, and verify training tied directly to issues and non-conformances. As a result, teams are able to drive process adherence, eliminate repeat non-conformances, and reinforce quality habits and safe working behaviors on the factory floor.

EASE On-the-Job Training creates a market-first, closed-loop approach to quality, safety, and compliance by transforming audit findings and non-conformances into immediate learning opportunities and ultimately preventing future problems. When issues stemming from knowledge gaps are found during audits or inspections, targeted training can be assigned directly from the finding. Supervisors can track training completion, confirm comprehension, and analyze trends, strengthening performance across shifts, teams, and sites.

The new offering is specifically designed for frontline teams, unlike traditional learning management system (LMS) tools. Most LMS platforms are meant for office-based employees and require individual user licenses and email addresses, which are often not accessible to frontline operators.

Key benefits of EASE On-the-Job Training include:



Direct Assignment from Audit Findings: Transforms audit findings into corrective training actions, reinforcing accountability and preventing repeat issues.

Supervisor-Led and Self-Paced Learning Options: Lets operators access training via any browser on any device; or, assigns trainers to deliver hands-on sessions.

Embedded Assessments: Confirms comprehension through quizzes and practical verifications to ensure training effectiveness.

Centralized Content Management: Serves as a centralized location for standard operating procedures (SOPs), work instructions, and training materials easily accessible for operators via QR codes.

AI-Powered Training Generation: Enables quick creation of custom training content from existing documentation and procedures.

Real-Time Dashboards for Tracking and Analytics: Monitors training completion, identifies knowledge gaps, and measures impact on process adherence. No Email Address Required: Supports all users in an organization, including operators without email addresses, to access, assign, and complete training.

"Our data from millions of audits conducted with the EASE platform reveals that training is one of the most frequently used corrective actions for addressing non-conformances," said Eric Stoop, CEO of Ease. "Yet most manufacturers struggle with informal, unstandardized training and delivery, which fail to stick and often lead to repeat, costly issues.

"EASE On-the-Job Training offers a programmatic approach to factory-floor learning and delivers training where the work actually happens," said Stoop. "By combining better accessibility with AI-powered content creation, we're giving manufacturers a faster, smarter way to respond to issues, prevent repeat problems, and drive operational excellence and resilience."

About Ease

Ease's cloud-based SaaS solution for manufacturers, EASE, digitally connects and automates critical plant floor work processes, including audits, inspections, scheduling, task assignments, data collection, and more. Dana, Tenneco, Eaton, and other leading manufacturers in 50+ countries use EASE to drive quality, safety, productivity, and compliance. Founded in 1986, Ease is headquartered in San Clemente, Calif. For more information, please visit ease .

