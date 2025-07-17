Why Is Israel Bombing Syria? Druze Conflict, Islamist Control & IDF Strikes Explained

Israel launched strikes on Syria again, targeting the entrance of the Syrian Defence Ministry on July 16. This marks the third straight day of attacks as the IDF ramps up operations to shield the Druze minority amid rising tensions. Clashes between Syrian government forces and Druze fighters have intensified. Israel demands that Islamist-led authorities withdraw from southern Syria, citing regional instability and minority protection.

