Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Why Is Israel Bombing Syria? Druze Conflict, Islamist Control & IDF Strikes Explained


2025-07-17 07:01:10
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Israel launched strikes on Syria again, targeting the entrance of the Syrian Defence Ministry on July 16. This marks the third straight day of attacks as the IDF ramps up operations to shield the Druze minority amid rising tensions. Clashes between Syrian government forces and Druze fighters have intensified. Israel demands that Islamist-led authorities withdraw from southern Syria, citing regional instability and minority protection.

