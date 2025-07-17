403
Turkish ports host hundreds of cruise vessels first half of 2025
(MENAFN) Turkish ports received around 490 cruise ships during the first half of the year, marking an 18.07% increase compared to the same period last year, driven by strong interest in the country’s maritime tourism, according to statements from the nation’s transport minister.
Abdulkadir Uraloglu highlighted that the growing popularity of cruise tourism in Türkiye reflects the increasing demand for its maritime offerings, which benefit from the country’s strategic geographical position. He noted a 27.46% year-on-year rise in the number of cruise passengers during the first six months, reaching 732,302 travelers.
In June alone, the number of cruise ships docking at Turkish ports increased by 14.56% annually to a total of 173, while passenger arrivals grew by 20.61% to 293,766.
Uraloglu emphasized Türkiye’s emergence as a global tourism center, attracting more international visitors thanks to its rich history, culture, and natural beauty. Investments in cruise tourism and broader transportation infrastructure continue to expand.
“We expect to easily surpass 2 million passengers this year,” he stated.
Among the busiest ports, Kusadasi in the southwest welcomed 227 cruise ships and 339,922 passengers in the first six months. Istanbul followed with 96 ships and 220,720 passengers. Other notable ports included Bodrum with 29 ships and 31,761 passengers, Cesme with 24 ships and 11,183 passengers, and Canakkale with 15 ships.
