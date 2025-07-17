21Shares Releases Mid-Year 2025 State Of Crypto: Predictions Realised, Trends Solidified

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 21Shares reflects on a transformative first half – where bold forecasts became reality

Zurich, 17 July 2025 – 21Shares , one of the world's leading providers of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs), today published its mid-year 2025 edition of the State of Crypto , offering a comprehensive, data-driven assessment of market performance and trends across the digital asset ecosystem.

The report revisits 21Shares' bold predictions for 2025, first laid out in December 2024, and evaluates how each thesis has unfolded across key narratives – from nation-state adoption of Bitcoin to stablecoins leading crypto's real-world adoption. Many of the forward-looking theses put forward at the end of 2024 have already materialised, and the report highlights how early conviction in structural shifts around crypto has proven prescient.

Among the standout findings:



Nation-states are adopting Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset: Our prediction that another nation would adopt Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset in 2025 has largely come to fruition. By launching its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, the U.S. became the largest public Bitcoin holder with over 200,000 BTC. Countries like Bhutan and El Salvador continue to maintain sizable Bitcoin holdings, Japan and the Czech Republic are now actively exploring Bitcoin reserve strategies, and Pakistan recently announced the creation of its own Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

Crypto ETPs will drive further institutional adoption, and will reach $250 billion in AUM globally: Total AUM in global crypto ETPs has already reached $180 billion, and, if macro conditions improve, a 38% rise in valuations alone would push global AUM past our prediction of $250 billion. Another key sub-prediction has also come to pass – one Bitcoin ETF has officially entered the world's top 25 ETFs by AUM.



Solana will continue to eat Ethereum's market share and will reach an all-time high in total value locked: Our prediction that Solana would cement its position as Ethereum's top challenger has been decisively confirmed. Real economic value, a measure of actual blockchain usage via user-paid fees shows a shifting landscape. Solana has narrowed the gap with Ethereum from $73M vs. $142M in October 2024 to $30.5M vs. $39M in June 2025. Despite softer market activity, the reality is that Solana is gaining momentum and biting into Ethereum's market share.

Many jurisdictions are reconsidering retail crypto bans: We predicted that 2025 would mark a turning point in global retail access to crypto, and that shift is now visibly underway. In the UK, regulators are moving to lift the retail ban on crypto ETNs, exactly as forecasted. Japan has proposed legalizing Bitcoin ETFs, while South Korea lifted its corporate crypto trading ban and is preparing to open the door to crypto ETFs. Stablecoins lead crypto's real-world adoption : Stablecoin AUM stands at an all-time high of $252 billion, with 35.7 million active addresses. Our prediction that nation-states, financial institutions, and Web2 companies would deepen their stablecoin adoption is playing out. In the US, stablecoin legislation through the GENIUS Act is gaining momentum. Internationally, Hong Kong has launched a stablecoin sandbox alongside a licensing regime, and Thailand is piloting a retail baht-backed stablecoin. In traditional finance, global banks are beginning to step in.

“This report reflects just how much the industry has matured,” said Adrian Fritz, Head of Research at 21Shares.“We're seeing Bitcoin redefined as a macro asset, Solana leading real-world adoption, and stablecoins transforming global finance – all while institutional and regulatory frameworks finally catch up.”

The State of Crypto is produced by 21Shares' research team and is part of the firm's broader commitment to investor education.

