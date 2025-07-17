TN Govt Initiates Measures To Address Learning Gaps

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 17 (IANS) To bridge learning gaps identified in the recent State-Level Achievement Survey (SLAS), Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has begun district-level review meetings with school heads.

The initiative is aimed at improving the academic performance of students, particularly in subjects where a decline was observed.

The SLAS, conducted in February, evaluated the learning outcomes of over 9.81 lakh students from classes 3, 5, and 8 across the state.

While the survey showed commendable improvement in language skills among students of classes 3 and 5, it raised serious concerns over declining performance in mathematics and science among class 8 students.

The School Education Department has credited the positive trends in lower classes to several key initiatives, including the Ennum Ezhuthum literacy and numeracy programme, the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme, and the introduction of smart classrooms in many government schools.

However, the drop in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) learning among older students has prompted urgent corrective measures.

As a follow-up to the SLAS findings, the department has issued a circular to all government and aided schools, directing them to take proactive steps in addressing the academic shortfalls highlighted in the report.

The circular calls for targeted strategies and revised teaching methods to enhance learning outcomes across all subjects.

To kickstart this effort, Minister Poyyamozhi convened a review meeting on Wednesday with the heads of 409 state-run schools from ten educational blocks in Chengalpattu district.

The meeting focused on interpreting the data provided by the SLAS report and implementing block-specific plans to improve student performance.

"We have urged school heads and teachers to identify learning gaps and adapt their teaching strategies accordingly to ensure measurable improvements in the current academic year. The focus will be on both pass percentages and comprehensive learning outcomes," said the minister.

Officials from the State Planning Commission and district education authorities also participated in the review session, offering insights and data analysis support.

The government plans to extend similar review meetings to other districts in the coming weeks. The School Education Department emphasised that continuous monitoring, teacher training, and curriculum adjustments would be central to their remediation strategy for the rest of the academic year.