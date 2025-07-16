United States And Bahrain Sign Memorandum Of Understanding Concerning Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation
On July 16, 2025, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of the Kingdom of Bahrain signed a Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Civil Nuclear Cooperation (NCMOU) with the aim of advancing peaceful nuclear cooperation between the United States and Bahrain.
The United States and Bahrain have an enduring relationship and long-standing cooperation in the fields of security, energy, and commerce, as exemplified in the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA). This NCMOU represents an important step towards establishing a robust civil nuclear partnership between the United States and Bahrain with the aim of enhancing energy security, promoting mutual prosperity through expanded economic cooperation, and promoting the highest standards of nuclear safety, security, and nonproliferation.
NCMOUs are important diplomatic tools developed during President Trump’s first term in office that lay the foundation for expanding strategic ties between the United States and its partners and promote U.S. industry and workforce.
