Jostens Presents A Gold Bracelet Dripping In Diamonds To The 2025 Poker World Champion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The luxurious, hand-crafted masterpiece is reserved for the deserving victor

Las Vegas, Nev., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event champion was presented with a custom-crafted trophy from Jostens at the Main Event Final Table in Las Vegas. Michael Mizrachi took home a large cash prize along with the immaculate championship bracelet.

The prestige and excellence of the World Series of Poker are brought to life on the championship bracelet. Weighing 367 grams of lustrous 10-karat yellow gold, this year's trophy hosts more than 2,250 stunning round diamonds and one-of-a-kind details. Four highly polished card suit symbols and the iconic horseshoe surround the center chip, which features the '2025 WORLD CHAMPION' title and 'EST. 1970' representing the first year the WSOP was held.

ABOUT JOSTENS

Jostens, a trusted partner within the academic and achievement space, provides products and services that help its customers celebrate meaningful milestones. The company's product assortment includes yearbooks, publications, custom-crafted jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12, collegiate and professional sports markets. Jostens was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. Visit jostens.com for more information.

Attachment

2025 World Series of Poker Main Event Bracelet

CONTACT: Peter Lai JOSTENS 952-830-3230 ...