Future Electronics' Craig Sydell Receives Third Abracon Global Executive Partner Award

Future Electronics executive Craig Sydell has been honored with Abracon's prestigious Global Executive Partner Award for the third time in four years, recognizing his exceptional leadership in driving the strategic partnership between the two companies.

Las Vegas, Nevada - July 16, 2025 - Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is proud to announce that Craig Sydell has been awarded Abracon's 2024 Global Executive Partner Award at the Electronics Distribution Show (EDS) Leadership Summit. This marks Sydell's third time receiving this distinguished recognition in the past four years, demonstrating his consistent track record of fostering collaboration between the two industry leaders.

The award was presented by Abracon executives Tony Roybal, Brian Holt, and Cole Sikes during the annual summit, where Future Electronics received multiple honors from manufacturing partners. Sydell's achievement reflects his strategic vision in aligning Future's global distribution capabilities with Abracon's innovative passive component solutions.

"Receiving this recognition from Abracon for the third time is truly humbling," said Craig Sydell. "I look forward to continuing our partnership well into the future."

Abracon, a Texas-based leader in passive components serving aerospace, medical, and industrial automation sectors, reserves this executive-level award for partners who demonstrate exceptional leadership in driving mutual growth. The honor complements Future Electronics' earlier 2024 awards from Abracon as both Global and Americas Distributor of the Year.

This latest recognition further solidifies Future Electronics' position as a premier distribution partner at EDS 2025, where the company participated as a Silver Sponsor. The continued success of the Abracon-Future Electronics partnership highlights how technical expertise combined with global supply chain execution creates value for customers worldwide.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit .