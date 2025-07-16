Four Trends Shaping The Professional Services Industry: New Insights Published By Info-Tech Research Group

TORONTO, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - The professional services industry is undergoing rapid and dramatic transformation, including changing client expectations, accelerating timelines, and increasingly complex regulatory obligations. At the same time, emerging technology is compelling firms to reassess the way they work and deliver value. Global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group explains that this is not another period of adjustment, but rather a time that calls for a radical change in approach. To help IT leaders in the industry make sense of what is happening and what is coming next, Info-Tech Research Group has published new research insights in the blueprint The Evolution of Professional Services .

The new study from the firm outlines the challenges facing professional services firms today, along with practical guidance on how to establish a strong, future-focused foundation to remain competitive in a rapidly changing world.

"Professional services firms everywhere must recognize that the traditional paradigms that have long defined the industry are evolving," says Justin St-Maurice , technical counselor at Info-Tech Research Group . "The business model of specialized knowledge and labor-intensive tasks as a primary value driver is no longer viable. Providers need to reimagine delivery models that range from low-cost self-service options to high-value strategic advisory services."

Info-Tech's data findings published in the new resource identify the most pressing challenges reshaping the professional services industry, with a core focus on the urgent need to rethink outdated business models. While adopting new technologies is essential, the firm emphasizes that it is only one component of a broader transformation.

Info-Tech's industry experts note that long-term success also depends on enhancing service delivery, strengthening client relationships, and forming strategic partnerships that deliver sustained value.

To support IT leaders in this transition, the firm's blueprint The Evolution of Professional Services outlines four major trends defining the professional services industry :

As client demands and technologies evolve rapidly, the firm reports that organizations must strengthen their ability to manage organizational change effectively to remain competitive.Embracing automation and advancing technical capabilities will be critical to improving operational efficiency and gaining a competitive advantage.With innovation accelerating on multiple fronts, organizations are advised to find ways to manage risk and ensure compliance while continuing to deliver forward-thinking solutions.Technology is reshaping the business landscape, and Info-Tech advises that IT leaders must evolve their service portfolios and delivery models to remain relevant and meet emerging client needs.

"The future belongs to professionals who can balance the integration of cutting-edge tools with the value of human insight and strategic thinking," explains St-Maurice. "It's important to remember that the professional will always be core to the value proposition; the current evolution of the industry is not about replacing professionals but about augmenting their capabilities to deliver more value, faster and more efficiently than ever before."

For media inquiries for exclusive and timely commentary from Justin St-Maurice, an expert in aligning technology innovation with business goals, and access to the complete The Evolution of Professional Services blueprint, please contact [email protected] .

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech and connect via LinkedIn and X .

