Covers & All Captures 30 Percent US Market Share In Custom Cover Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Covers & All has achieved $65 million in revenue and captured 30 percent U.S. market share, serving over 2 million customers across 40 countries through vertically integrated manufacturing that delivers precision customization and rapid turnaround times.









Photo Courtesy of Covers & All

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covers & All announced today it has captured more than 30 percent of the U.S. market for custom covers while expanding its global footprint to serve customers across 40 countries. The company's tailored solutions, which range from compact TV covers to expansive swimming pool enclosures, now serve more than 2 million customers worldwide.

After achieving $65 million in annual revenue going into 2025, Covers & All has established itself as the dominant force in custom covers. Its product catalog includes covers for outdoor furniture, chimineas, pool equipment, TVs, firepits, bench seating, HVAC units, and circular daybeds-offering tailored protection for nearly any item. Each product page includes real-use photography, material specs, and visual guides to help match fit with function. Customers can enter exact measurements, select performance-grade materials, and personalize each cover with logos or initials.

The company's vertically integrated model enables fast turnaround, high-volume output, and complete quality control without reliance on third-party manufacturers. By designing its fulfillment pipeline, Covers & All removed trade-offs between accuracy, speed, and customization.

The digital platform features over 3,000 SKUs, 24/7 customer support, and global shipping. It also uses an AI-powered search engine and intuitive tools to guide buyers through measuring and ordering.

The company backs each order with a flexible return policy and its Assurance Plus program, which lets customers shop worry-free by offering protection from measurement errors and other concerns. It continually updates its e-commerce experience to support new and repeat buyers. Its customer base includes individual homeowners, businesses, and commercial operations that place large recurring orders. Across all segments, Covers & All emphasizes durability, clarity, and reliability.

As part of its growth strategy, Covers & All recently acquired Optamark, NorthCape, and PatioHQ to expand into new segments. Optamark enhanced its B2B capabilities in promotional products, NorthCape added wholesale outdoor furniture to its portfolio, and PatioHQ strengthened its presence in the B2C patio market. These acquisitions advanced both its business-to-business infrastructure and its direct-to-consumer growth strategy.

Covers & All now handles a full spectrum of custom orders, from single-item shipments to high-volume commercial contracts, maintaining the same focus on speed, fit, and customer service.

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its AI-powered platform capabilities and explore new product categories to serve its growing global customer base.

About Covers & All

Covers & All is a global brand under Group Bayport, specializing in custom-made covers and protective solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial use. With operations in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, and Europe, the company delivers scalable personalization with fast turnaround and environmentally responsible production, including waterless manufacturing and biodegradable packaging. Its brand philosophy guides covers & All: Uncover happiness, comfort, and convenience.

Press Contact:

Suchitra Shetty

Email: ...

Website:

Brand Page:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at