EDGE To Debut Highly Competitive Portfolio Of Advanced Solutions At IDEF 2025

The Group will showcase a synergised portfolio of disruptive solutions across the air, land, sea, electronic warfare, and secure communications domains.

Abu Dhabi, UAE:July 2025 – EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, will debut its highly competitive, multi-domain portfolio of systems and solutions at the International Defence Industry Fair 2025 (IDEF 2025) in Istanbul, Republic of Türkiye. Held from 22 to 27 July 2025 at the Istanbul Expo Center, the biennial event will set the stage for EDGE to showcase its profound understanding of modernisation requirements in the global security landscape, and strengthen its expanding network of defence partners across key markets.

Miles Chambers, Senior Vice President – International Business at EDGE, said:“Conventional and asymmetric theatres are evolving, and our mission is to be the partner of choice in ensuring a nation's sovereignty. At IDEF 2025, we are positioned to offer the latest technology to armed forces and security organisations navigating their unique modernisation challenges. Moreover, our first participation at IDEF is significant for EDGE as we continue to pave the way for meaningful cooperation between the UAE and Türkiye. We look forward to capitalising on opportunities for collaboration and fostering mutually beneficial partnerships at Türkiye's premier defence exhibition.”

EDGE will present a broad range of advanced systems and solutions, including precision smart weapons, a comprehensive air defence missile system, industry-leading naval platforms, a mission-proven autonomous rotorcraft, electronic warfare systems, secure communication solutions, and critical explosive ordnance.

Precision smart weapons on show include the DESERT STING line of guided-glide weapons, the cost-effective THUNDER and RASH families of precision-guided munitions (PGMs), the highly modular AL TARIQ long-range PGM, the sea-skimming MANSUP surface-to-surface anti-ship missile, and the SHADOW line of loitering munitions.

For naval forces seeking the latest capabilities in coastal and offshore protection, EDGE will showcase the 160 ITEP inshore tactical and engagement platform, the optionally unmanned 170 M-DETECTOR, the state-of-the-art FALAJ 3 patrol vessel, and the robust FA-400 offshore patrol vessel.

In understanding the tactical land- and sea-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance requirements of armed forces and security organisations, EDGE will present the versatile and reliable HT-100 unmanned helicopter.

A critical requirement highlighted in the global context of developing aerial threats is advanced air defence and counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) capabilities. In response to this requirement, EDGE will showcase the rapidly deployable SKYKNIGHT inner-layer air defence missile system, designed to counter a wide range of threats, including saturation attacks, and the SKYSHIELD C-UAS solution, featuring advanced jamming and spoofing capabilities as either a fixed or mobile land-based system. In understanding that precision interception requires precision find, EDGE will also showcase the TAWAQ-S and TAWAQ-X ground-based 3D surveillance radars, offering persistent surveillance, tracking, and automated classification capabilities.

For superiority in the electromagnetic spectrum and advanced situational awareness, EDGE is showcasing the GPS PROTECT anti-jamming system, the BORDERSHIELD autonomous surveillance system, the ground- and naval-based MIRSAD-X multi-spectral electro-optics imager, and the KASHIF 600 and KASHIF 700 compact, lightweight electro-optic systems designed for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned ground vehicles.

Organisations in need of the latest data protection capabilities will find the KATIM GATEWAY data encryption platform on show from EDGE, in addition to other advanced cyber defence solutions.

For armed forces seeking to ensure mission readiness and sufficient ordnance stock, EDGE will display its latest range of munitions and infantry systems, including non-lethal hand grenades, 40 mm grenade launcher ammunition, 60 mm, 81 mm, and 120 mm mortar munitions, and 155 mm artillery rounds.

EDGE's debut at IDEF 2025 is the latest development in its growing collaboration with the Republic of Türkiye's defence industry. Since launching MALATH in 2023 to facilitate business and trade engagements with Türkiye's leading defence companies, EDGE has established major strategic agreements, which includes exploring joint development opportunities in the smart weapons domain, enhancing the manufacturing and supply chains of aerial munitions, developing and executing a joint go-to-market strategy in the cybersecurity sector, and integrating EDGE's guided munitions and payloads onto advanced Turkish UAVs.