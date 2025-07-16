Maritime Tactical Systems Selected For U.S. Joint Staff J7's Warfighting Lab Incentive Fund FY26 Projects
MELBOURNE, Fla., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maritime Tactical Systems , Inc. (MARTAC), an industry pioneer in cutting-edge unmanned surface vehicle (USV) technology, is proud to announce its selection as one of ten winners of the prestigious U.S. Joint Staff J7 Warfighting Lab Incentive Fund (WLIF) for Fiscal Year 2026. Out of more than 150 competitive submissions, MARTAC was chosen for its forward-thinking capabilities and significant contributions to future warfighting concepts.
This recognition marks a significant milestone for MARTAC as it continues to redefine the maritime battlespace with autonomous platforms that excel in versatility, performance, and operational resilience. The FY26 WLIF project will focus on introducing MARTAC's newest innovation: the 82-foot next-generation USV platform. This larger high-speed vessel will be developed and demonstrated in both kinetic and tactical resupply mission profiles, underscoring its utility in high-impact, tactical operations and multi-domain integration.
"The selection validates MARTAC's commitment to delivering disruptive and scalable maritime solutions tailored to the evolving demands of the joint force," said Bruce Hanson, CEO of MARTAC. "Our team is honored to contribute to the WLIF initiative, and we look forward to showcasing how our new 82-foot USV can transform strategic capabilities and support mission success."
The WLIF initiative, spearheaded by the Joint Staff J7, aims to accelerate the identification, assessment, and integration of emerging technologies into joint experimentation and planning. MARTAC's participation will include coordinated lab exercises, live demonstrations, and data-driven analysis to inform future investment and deployment strategies.
As maritime innovation continues to shape the future of defense, MARTAC remains at the forefront of operational experimentation and cross-service collaboration-solidifying its role as a critical enabler in modern military strategy.
About MARTAC
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc. (MARTAC) is a U.S. manufacturer of fully autonomous unmanned surface vessels (USVs) in operational deployment. MARTAC delivers fielded, scalable, and interoperable AI driven autonomous maritime platforms for defense, security, and allied missions across the globe.
Media Contact:
[email protected]
[email protected]
+1 321-292-9443
