Rick's Cheesesteak Shop Levels Up With Cooper Sharp, Egg Rolls & VBC Beer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- says a team member at Rick'sWILLIAMSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Williamsburg's go-to destination for an authentic Philly bite is turning up the flavor with three bold additions to its already crave-worthy lineup: Cooper Sharp Cheese, house-made cheesesteak egg rolls, and a brand-new local beer partnership with Virginia Beer Co. (VBC).Located in the heart of downtown at 603 Prince George Street, Rick's has quickly become a standout on the Williamsburg food scene, recognized recently as a“Top 10 Must-Try Restaurant in Williamsburg” by Patch and praised by both tourists and locals alike.A Taste of Philly, the Right WayThe shop is now serving Cooper Sharp Cheese, a true Philly favorite known for its creamy melt and savory punch.“This isn't your average American cheese-it's the gold standard back in Philly,” says a team member at Rick's.“It's what takes a cheesesteak from good to unforgettable.”Egg Rolls, ReimaginedAdding to the mix is the debut of Rick's house-made cheesesteak egg rolls-a crispy, flavor-packed twist on the classic sandwich that's already drawing buzz on social media. Stuffed with thin-sliced steak, gooey cheese, and the option to add onions, then deep-fried to perfection, these rolls are fast becoming a fan-favorite for late-night bites or game-day snacks.Pair It With a Local PourTo bring the full flavor experience home, Rick's has teamed up with Virginia Beer Co., one of Williamsburg's most beloved craft breweries. Guests can now enjoy fresh local beer right alongside their cheesesteaks.“Now if you're getting a Virginia Beer,” one local joked on social media,“you gotta know the lingo. VBC says it best-'crack me a COLD one wit that cheesesteak.'”About Rick's Cheesesteak ShopRick's Cheesesteak Shop brings the bold, cheesy, no-shortcuts flavor of Philadelphia straight to the Burg. From thin-sliced steak and gooey cheese to long rolls stacked sky-high, every bite is Philly-authentic. But Rick's isn't just about sandwiches. It's about community, culture, and creating a space that locals are proud to call their own.Whether you're a Philly native craving a taste of home or a Williamsburg local looking for your new go-to spot, Rick's Cheesesteak Shop delivers.

