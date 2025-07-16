Onda App Launches On Ios And Android, Bringing AI-Powered Surf Forecasting And Community Connection
"We built Onda because we were tired of missing good sessions," said Quincy Carroll, co-founder and CEO of Onda. "Most surf apps are just weather data in disguise. Onda makes it personal. It's like having a surf guide who knows your break, your level, and your preferences."
Key features of Onda include:
Personalized Surf Recommendations – Get real-time updates when conditions match your ideal wave size, wind direction, and tide window.
Spot-Level Forecasts – Hyper-local forecasts for breaks across Northern California, updated throughout the day.
Surf Log & Session Sharing – Track your sessions, post conditions, and share them with your crew.
Crew Chat – Coordinate dawn patrols, share stories, or just stoke each other out-all within private group chats.
AI Surf Assistant – Ask anything from "Where should I paddle out right now?" to "Will the swell hold through the weekend?"-your surf-savvy AI companion has your back.
To celebrate the launch, Onda is handing out free Treeswax, a local provider of eco-friendly surf wax, starting this week in Santa Cruz, Pacifica, and Ocean Beach and hosting a launch party at the Steamer Lane Lighthouse lawn in Santa Cruz on August 1.
The Onda app is free to download and use now on the App Store and Google Play,
Download Onda today and surf smarter, together.
getonda
Available on iOS and Android
Media Contact:
[email protected]
