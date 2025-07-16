Unlock Roofing Tiles Market Growth To $41.3 Bn By 2027 Key Drivers & Investment Zones
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Rise in demand for roofing tiles due to population growth and rapid urbanization and industrialization coupled with disposable income drive the global roofing tiles market. However, high installation cost hampers the market growth. On the contrary, improvement in lifestyle and increase in new construction and remodeling activities across the globe are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.
Download Report Sample (225 Pages PDF with Insights) @
The concrete tiles segment dominated the market
By material type, the concrete tiles segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of concrete roof tiles in the countries such as Columbia, Panama, Malaysia, India, Bangladesh, and Indonesia as concrete roof tile suits to the construction of fabricated roofs and sloping roofs. The report also analyzes clay tiles and others.
The residential segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027
By end user, the residential segment to portray the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market, owing to government programs such as Housing for All by 2022 and Smart Cities 2.0 and the popularity of residential construction in the Indian construction sector. The research also analyzes the non-residential segment.
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Roofing Tiles Market:
Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the lion's share
By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market and is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. This is owing to rise in awareness regarding green buildings and favorable policies of the government of Asian countries. The market across North America is expected to register a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027.
Major market players
Boral Limited
Dachziegelwerke
Crown Roof Tiles
Ecostar LLC
Eagle Roofing
Marley Ltd
Ludowici Roof Tile
Shital Potteries
MCA Clay Roof Tile
Terreal Malaysia Sdn bhd.
Interested in Procure Data? Visit Here:
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact Us:
United States
1209 Orange Street,
Corporation Trust Center,
Wilmington, New Castle,
Delaware 19801 USA.
Int'l: +1-503-894-6022
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
Fax: +1-800-792-5285
...
@kokate1991
@monikak/posts
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+ + 1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment