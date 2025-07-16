AI Certs® Unveils AI+ Designtm Certification To Empower The Next Generation Of AI-Driven Creatives

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As artificial intelligence redefines the boundaries of creative expression, AI CERTs, a global leader in vendor-aligned and role-focused certifications, has launched AI+ DesignTM, a global leader in vendor-aligned, role-focused AI certifications , a transformative certification designed to equip design professionals, creatives, and innovators with the skills to harness AI as a collaborative design partner.AI Design certification program bridges the gap between human creativity and intelligent automation, enabling learners to explore and master the use of AI tools such as Adobe Firefly, Figma, Leonardo, and Uizard. The program blends core AI concepts with real-world design applications, covering everything from generative AI for creative exploration, AI-enhanced prototyping, and data-driven personalization, to strategic implementation of AI in design projects and user testing.Structured for today's dynamic workforce, the certification is available in both instructor-led (1-day live/virtual) and self-paced (6 hours on-demand) formats.Participants receive a full year of access to premium content including video lessons, podcasts, downloadable resources, interactive assessments, a guided capstone, and an AI mentor for personalized learning support. The certification culminates in a 90-minute online proctored exam (50 questions) with one complimentary retake and a digital badge upon successful completion.Created for a broad audience, from UX designers and product developers to creative technologists, AI enthusiasts, and design students, the program requires no technical coding skills, only a foundational understanding of AI and a passion for creative innovation.Learners complete eight comprehensive modules and an optional module on AI Agents for Design, gaining fluency in topics such as AI-driven personalization, generative creativity, ethical design strategy, continuous learning frameworks, and emerging technologies shaping the future of design.According to Precedence Research, the global market for generative AI in design is projected to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2034, a testament to the explosive demand for professionals who can fuse human-centric design principles with intelligent technologies. From streamlining workflows and enhancing user engagement to building adaptive interfaces and launching AI-powered creative tools, AI+ DesignTM prepares professionals to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.In a design economy where speed, personalization, and innovation drive success, AI+ DesignTM empowers creatives to push beyond conventional boundaries, transforming AI from a buzzword into a strategic, hands-on design ally.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams-AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 45+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visitFor Media Queries:Email: ...

