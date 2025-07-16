Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support

Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the launch of TACUSDT perpetual futures, now available for trading with a maximum leverage of 50x. The listing went live on July 15, 2025 (UTC+8), and includes support for futures trading bots to enhance automated trading strategies.

The TACUSDT-M perpetual contract is settled in USDT, with a tick size of 0.00001 and a funding fee settlement every four hours. Trading is available 24/7, allowing users to enter or exit positions at any time. As part of the USDT-M Futures lineup, TACUSDT benefits from Bitget's unified margin system, where multiple USDT-based futures share the same account equity and risk profile.

The availability of trading bots for TACUSDT introduces new opportunities for traders seeking algorithmic execution, enabling real-time market response and improved risk management. Bitget reserves the right to adjust key contract parameters such as leverage, tick size, and maintenance margin based on prevailing market conditions.

This listing highlights Bitget's strategy to continually enhance its derivatives offerings and provide users with comprehensive tools across various market cycles. By expanding its futures markets, Bitget reinforces its role as a platform for advanced trading strategies within a secure and scalable infrastructure.

For more details on TACUSDT, users can visit here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to , , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist), and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose.