FM Sybiha: Just Peace Requires Pressure On Russia, Not On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha during a press conference following the Lublin Triangle meeting, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Sybiha emphasized that the statements made by Russian war criminals, who will eventually be held accountable, calling for pressure on Ukraine should be viewed primarily as disinformation, propaganda, and an attempt to obscure reality.

“That statement by [Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry] Peskov about the need to pressure Ukraine into new negotiations is a total lie, manipulation, and distortion of facts. Ukraine has never been, is not, and will not be an obstacle to peace. We welcome all peace initiatives - from President Trump, the U.S. side, and our European allies - that aim to use all diplomatic tools to stop Russian aggression and achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine,” Sybiha stressed.

He added that Ukraine demonstrated this openness in Jeddah, where it unconditionally accepted the U.S. proposal for a ceasefire, and in Istanbul, where Russia sent a low-level delegation, thereby“insulting the U.S., its own partners, and showing its unwillingness to engage in meaningful talks on a ceasefire or sustainable peace.”

In contrast, Ukraine is ready for dialogue, consultations, and negotiations in pursuit of a just peace, he said.

“Probably the most effective step would be a meeting between President Zelensky and President Putin. Ideally, this meeting would involve other leaders - first and foremost, President Trump, our European colleagues, and President Erdoğan,” the foreign minister noted.

According to Sybiha, such a meeting could contribute to achieving a long-term ceasefire on land, sea, and in the air, opening the path for broader negotiations with Russia.

“We are ready for such negotiations in any format and any geography to achieve a just peace. At this stage, the fundamental step is a ceasefire. And to achieve that, pressure on Russia is essential - through sanctions packages. This is the path to the desired outcome: a just peace,” Sybiha emphasized.

Earlier, Russian state media quoted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying that Ukraine needs to be pressured into entering a new round of negotiations.

As reported, the foreign ministers of Ukraine (Andrii Sybiha), Poland (Radosław Sikorski), and Lithuania (Kęstutis Budrys) met on Wednesday in Lublin, Poland.