Azerbaijan Adopts New National Standards In 6M2025
These normative documents are aimed at enhancing the safety and quality of products consumed in the country, improving production processes and methods, boosting product competitiveness, and supporting the application of new technologies across various sectors.
As reported, the newly adopted standards cover a wide range of industries: 29 in food technology and agriculture, 9 in construction materials, 17 in information, telecommunications, and electrical engineering, 9 in oil and gas technologies, 9 in environmental protection, 6 in transport, 2 in management and quality, 2 in rubber and plastics, 1 in jewelry, and 16 in textile and leather technology.
In addition, 50 existing national standards were reviewed and updated, while 44 were officially annulled. Furthermore, 68 technical specifications were developed based on entrepreneurs' requests, reviewed through expert assessment, and registered by the state.
