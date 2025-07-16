403
JTB, Gov't Agencies Discuss Border Infrastructure, Visitor Experience Upgrades
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 16 (Petra) – The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) held a coordination meeting on Wednesday with representatives from the Ministries of Interior, Public Works and Housing, and Tourism and Antiquities, as well as the Residency and Borders Department and the Tourism Police, to discuss ways to improve infrastructure and services for travelers entering and exiting through the Kingdom's land border crossings.
According to a JTB statement, Deputy Director General Wael Rousan stressed the importance of joint action among relevant stakeholders to enhance the quality of services and develop infrastructure at border entry points.
He said the meeting is part of a broader series of consultations aimed at preparing a comprehensive action plan that will improve the competitiveness of Jordan's tourism offering and elevate the overall visitor experience.
The meeting follows recent field visits conducted by the Tourism Board in collaboration with partner agencies to assess service quality at various border posts. These evaluations are expected to inform the development of a strategic improvement plan aligned with modern tourism standards and traveler expectations.
