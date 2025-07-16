Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Hlt. Ministry Touts Success Of Remote Prostatectomy


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 16 (KUNA) -- A Kuwaiti team successfully carried out a remote prostatectomy on a patient residing in Al-Sabah medical district, said the Health Ministry on Wednesday.
According to a Health Ministry statement, the procedure -- done on patient in his 50s -- saw the partial removal of his prostate via MEDBOT technology with the team being abroad.
The ministry added that the team was headed by Dr. Saad Al-Dossari, who beamed the remote procedure in details to some 2,500 surgeons partaking in the World Congress of Robotic Surgery in Strasbourg, France.
Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi was also present, it affirmed.
This is the ninth surgery of its kind headed by Dr. Al-Dossari, who previously carried out eight procedures with the last being from Shanghai, China, to a patient in Kuwait, it said. (end)
