Oil Prices Rise Amid Signs Of Growing Global Demand

Singapore: Oil prices rose on Wednesday, boosted by expectations of firm summer demand in the world's two largest consumers, the United States and China, though gains were capped by analysts' caution about the wider economy.

Brent crude futures rose 29 cents, or 0.42%, to $69 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 40 cents, or 0.6%, at $66.92 a barrel.