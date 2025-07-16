Andersen Consulting Expands Platform With Addition Of HTP Group

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Andersen Consulting continues to expand its consulting capabilities with the addition of collaborating firm Hoffman Talent Partners (HTP Group), an executive search and consulting firm headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

HTP Group helps build impactful leaders for tomorrow's organizations. HTP provides permanent talent through executive search, interim placements, and as-a-service models, along with leadership and IT consulting services. HTP Group operates through three entities: Hightech Partners, which specializes in executive search and leadership consulting for companies active in the area of digital transformation; Hoffman & Associates, which focuses on executive search and interim management across sectors and functions at board and executive-levels; and Ataya & Partners, which focuses on digital governance and provides cybersecurity and data protection consulting.

“Organizations undergoing change require leadership that can keep pace with innovation while maintaining strategic clarity,” said Partners Raffaele Jacovelli and Ineke Arts.“We provide customized solutions that go beyond recruitment, including executive assessment, and advisory support. Collaborating with Andersen Consulting enables us to contribute to a broader platform focused on delivering high-impact results for clients facing complex transformation challenges in all sectors and industries.”

“HTP Group brings a unique blend of executive search, leadership advisory and cybersecurity capabilities that deepens our ability to support clients navigating change,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen.“Their capabilities complement our broader consulting platform and further strengthen the solutions we provide to clients navigating organizational and digital evolution.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global , delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

