Russian And Ukrainian Politicians Expected At Geneva Event

Top parliamentarians from Russia and Ukraine are due to attend an international conference in Geneva at the end of July. Sanctioned members of the Russian delegation would need a special arrangement to allow them to enter the country.

The Ukrainian parliamentary speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk and the president of the upper house of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matviyenko, are among those registered for the World Conference of Parliamentary Speakers, organised by the Geneva-based Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

This can be seen from a provisional list of participants published on the conference websiteExternal link . Tamedia newspapers first reported about this on Wednesday. The conference will take place from July 29 to 31 at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.

According to the list, Ukraine will be represented by a four-person delegation. The Russian group consists of 13 people. In addition to Matviyenko, it includes the deputy head of the Russian Federation Council, Konstantin Kosachev, and the deputy chairman of the State Duma, Pyotr Tolstoy.

Matviyenko and Tolstoy are both on the Swiss and European Union (EU) sanctions list. They would therefore require a special permit to enter Switzerland.

